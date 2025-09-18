Ranking NBA Teams by Number of National TV Games in 2025-26 Season
The NBA will look much different this year, at least in terms of its broadcast schedule. The league's new TV schedule will see national games continue on Disney properties like ESPN, with the addition of NBC and their Peacock streaming service, as well as Amazon Prime Video.
That's right, NBA on TNT is no longer. However, fans will still get their fix of Inside the NBA with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley as the show will now appear on ABC and ESPN.
The new NBA broadcast deal means fans will have more places to watch marquee games, and commissioner Adam Silver recently provided an interesting response to the rising cost of consuming game action. Nevertheless, the new deal and changing NBA landscape presents additional options for teams to play in front of a national audience, whether on cable or streaming.
Next season's schedule is already out, which means we can take a look at who has the most nationally televised games (and those with the least) as a litmus test to see what the league thinks about your favorite team.
What NBA Team Has the Most National TV Games in the 2025–26 Season?
A number of squads are tied at the top with 34 national TV games. Fans will continue to get their fix of LeBron James and Steph Curry in the twilights of their careers as the Lakers and Warriors are at the top. The defending champion Thunder are rightfully at the top of the list as well, along with the Knicks who made a run to the Eastern Conference finals last year. The Rockets and Timberwolves are right below them with 28 national TV games apiece.
Ranking Each NBA Team by Number of National TV Games in 2025-26 Season
Each team has at least two nationally televised games with the Lakers, Warriors, Thunder and Knicks topping the chart with 34 national TV games apiece.
Some injuries appeared to impact the number of national TV games certain teams will play, specifically the Pacers who have just nine national broadcasts after the injury to Tyrese Haliburton in the NBA Finals and the departure of Myles Turner. You can even use this list to spot teams on the rise like the frisky Pistons who made the playoffs last year after a dreadful season the year before. Next season, they'll have 16 nationally televised games compared to just four last season.
And if you're into even more interesting storylines, Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks have one more national TV game than Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs after Dallas's draft lottery luck following their odd season highlighted by the Luka Dončić trade with the Lakers.
Without further ado, here is the number of national TV games that each NBA team will play in the 2025-26 season, ranked from most to least:
Rank
Team
Number of National TV Games
T1
New York Knicks
34
T1
Oklahoma City Thunder
34
T1
Los Angeles Lakers
34
T1
Golden State Warriors
34
T5
Houston Rockets
28
T5
Minnesota Timberwolves
28
7
Denver Nuggets
26
8
Boston Celtics
25
9
Cleveland Cavaliers
24
10
Dallas Mavericks
23
11
San Antonio Spurs
22
12
Los Angeles Clippers
21
13
Milwaukee Bucks
18
14
Detroit Pistons
16
T15
Philadelphia 76ers
14
T15
Orlando Magic
14
17
Atlanta Hawks
13
18
Memphis Grizzlies
10
T19
Phoenix Suns
9
T19
Indiana Pacers
9
T19
Sacramento Kings
9
22
Portland Trail Blazers
8
23
Miami Heat
5
T24
Charlotte Hornets
3
T24
Chicago Bulls
3
T26
Brooklyn Nets
2
T26
New Orleans Pelicans
2
T26
Washington Wizards
2
T26
Toronto Raptors
2
T26
Utah Jazz
2