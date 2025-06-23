SI

NBA World Was Crushed Tyrese Haliburton Exited Game 7 With Non-Contact Injury

A devastating start to the winner-take-all game between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Indiana Pacers guard Haliburton is checked on after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an apparent leg injury after he tried to explode off his right foot to drive past Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first quarter of Game 7 on Sunday night.

He hit the floor and banged the hardwood in pain as the Pacers' training staff ran over after the whistle as his teammates surrounded him. Although the severity of the injury is currently unknown, it's impossible not to expect the worst after the visuals that took place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City with five minutes left in the opening quarter.

Here's the play where he was hurt, pulling up on his right foot without any contact:

The basketball world and millions of viewers all shared the same reaction—absolutely crushed for the Pacers' star after an incredible postseason run that culminated in a winner-take-all Game 7. Here's a sample of the collective disappointment and heartbreak for Haliburton following the play:

