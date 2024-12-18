NBA World Lauds Suns Owner Mat Ishbia for Fan-Friendly Changes to Concession Menu
Sure, a $9 hot dog isn't a big deal to a billionaire like Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, but at least he's recognizing that it's an expensive lunch for many of the fans who come to his team play.
On Wednesday, Ishbia announced that the Suns are rolling out a new value-priced concession menu, where the price of items like hot dogs, chips, popcorn, and more will cost just $2 each. The pricing will apply at Suns home games only.
"Winning starts with our fans," Ishbia wrote on social media. "When I walk the concourse at games there aren’t food options for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money. That needs to change, so today we’re rolling out our $2 value menu for all home Suns games."
He continued: "A family of 4 used to spend $98 on hot dogs/water/popcorn. Now they can enjoy that same meal for $24. Our fans and community are the foundation of what we do and we will continue to invest in making this the best organization in all of basketball, on and off the court."
Now, the internet doesn't always do well with earnest posts. But fans were actually quite receptive to and thankful for the changes.
Fans of the Minnesota Twins, another franchise Ishbia and his brother are rumored to be circling, were also quick to chime in on the news.
More of this type of billionaire, please!