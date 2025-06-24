NBA World Reacts to Blockbuster Three-Team Kristaps Porzingis Trade
The NBA offseason continues to offseason.
Not even 24 hours after the Boston Celtics agreed to deal guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, the front office has also traded center Kristaps Porzingis as part of a blockbuster three-team agreement.
Boston will send Porzingis plus a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Georges Niang and another second-round pick. The Hawks will then trade Terance Mann and their No. 22 pick to the Brooklyn Nets.
Boston needed to make some money moves (no pun intended) this offseason if it hoped to ease some of the financial burden of its star-studded roster. And with Holiday and Porzingis gone, the team will now save a projected $180 million in tax penalties and is officially under the second apron, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.
The NBA world was, of course, quick to react to the deal and share its thoughts, while Celtics fans eagerly pounced on the opportunity to say goodbye to their beloved big man:
The 29-year-old Porzingis, who had been battling a mystery illness last season, ended 2024-25 with an average of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 42 games.