NBA World Reacts to Jalen Williams' Max Extension With Thunder As Second Apron Looms
The Oklahoma City Thunder signed star forward Jalen Williams to a five-year, maximum rookie contract extension on Thursday afternoon that can reach up to $287 million. The deal ties the 24-year-old to the reigning NBA champions through the 2030-31 season.
The move—executed by general manager Sam Presti, the 2025 NBA Executive of the Year—keeps the Thunder's core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Williams together for the foreseeable future. Both SGA and Holmgren agreed to lucrative extensions with the club this offseason as well.
Shelling out bundles of cash, of course, comes with potential salary cap repercussions and—as OKC inches towards the dreaded second apron—fans all had a similar reaction to the move across X (formerly Twitter):
Williams, 24, was named an All-Star in 2025 for the first time in his career and earned both All-NBA Third Team and All-NBA Defensive Second team honors. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.