NBA World Salutes Aaron Gordon for Playing Through Injury in Game 7 vs. Thunder
In this story:
Aaron Gordon is set to suit up and take the court with his teammates during Sunday's Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite the Denver Nuggets forward dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that was expected to sideline him for about a month.
Gordon went through his warmups and was stunningly cleared to play. He's going to try and push through for the Nuggets as they look to clinch a berth to the Western Conference finals,.
NBA fans were stunned by the update that Gordon would be in the lineup, and they took to social media to praise his toughness and fortitude with his team's season on the line.
How effective Gordon will be remains to be seen, but his willingness to play through an injury didn't go unappreciated by NBA fans.
More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated
Published