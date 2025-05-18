Aaron Gordon's Latest Injury Timetable Doesn't Bode Well for Status in Nuggets' Game 7
Denver Nuggets postseason hero Aaron Gordon's status was in doubt for Sunday's Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hours ahead of the game that will decide who will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, Gordon's ability to play is looking increasingly grim.
According to a new report Sunday morning from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Gordon has a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and needs several weeks to recover from the injury.
"The Nuggets' playoff star has been searching for ways to play in today's Game 7 against Oklahoma City, but it is becoming physically improbable to do so," Charania wrote on his X account.
Gordon injured his hamstring late in Game 6 vs. the Thunder as he tried to recover a loose ball and got tangled up with Oklahoma City's Alex Caruso, limping away awkwardly and leaving the game shortly thereafter.
He's in the midst of an outstanding postseason, notably hitting two game-winning shots for the Nuggets, including a clutch three at the buzzer that gave Denver Game 1 after an incredible comeback. In their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, he defied the odds with a buzzer-beating dunk—the first game-winning dunk at the horn in NBA playoffs history dating back to 1997-98. He's averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.2% from three-point range thus far through the playoffs.
He was officially listed as questionable for Game 7 based on Denver's latest injury report. While the postseason hero hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday's series-deciding game, his status is in serious doubt—for Game 7 and likely beyond should the Nuggets advance.