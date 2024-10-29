Netflix Announces Next NBA Stars Featured in ‘Starting 5,’ Including Kevin Durant
Netflix has announced the five NBA stars who will be featured in season two of their new sports docuseries Starting 5.
The show will be following Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden, Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the 2024–25 season. Season two will likely release in the fall of 2025, similarly to how season one premiered in early October this year. There will also likely be 10 episodes in season two.
These five players are definitely five of the most influential and most talked about players in the league right now, so season two will probably be packed with wild and interesting moments from this NBA season.
NBA fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at these five players' lives on and off the court during this season. It will of course help if the teams make it to the postseason and potentially even win the NBA title at the end of the season.
Season one featured Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis. The reigning NBA champion Celtics are the only team to have players featured in both seasons.