One of the Nets' Rookies Hits Drew Timme in the Head With Pass During Summer League
Drew Timme only played in nine NBA games last season, but he made a decent impression in his limited time. Timme averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game and registered three double-doubles during the final weeks of the season.
Timme played Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks after going undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2023 and spent time with multiple G League teams over two seasons before he got his shot with the Brooklyn Nets last season.
The Nets liked what they saw from the two-time WCC Player of the Year enough to bring him back for Summer League this year and Timme found himself in the starting lineup alongside three of the five rookies Brooklyn took in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft on Thursday night against the Thunder.
During the second quarter one of those rookies, forward Danny Wolf out of Michigan, fired a pass into the paint while Timme turned to try and get a rebound because he assumed Wolf was shooting the ball.
The pass hit Timme in the back of the head.
While the Nets lost and this was clearly a lowlight, Timme still looked like a pro out there. He scored 22 points on 10 of 13 shooting to go along with nine rebounds in 30 minutes. He just needs to work on his chemistry with his young teammates.