Ben Simmons to Expect 'Hostile Environment' in Philly Return

PHILADELPHIA -- The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will make his official playing return to Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Simmons, who expressed excitement about returning to Philadelphia after Brooklyn's win over the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night, hasn't changed his tone or his excitement level on the day of his return.

“I’m so excited to play," said Simmons after the Nets' shootaround at Wells Fargo Center Tuesday morning. "I'm so excited. I can't wait. It's gonna be fun. This is gonna be an opportunity for me. I've never been in this situation. So I gotta appreciate it and really take it all in.”

The matchup won't be the first time Simmons stepped on his former turf since being dealt to the Nets at the Trade Deadline last season. Although he didn't play in his first return to Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia [March 10], he sat on the bench in street clothes and got a clear preview of how the 76ers fanbase will treat him every time he comes back to town.

“Yes and no," said Simmons on whether there's a benefit of having his first visit to Philadelphia under his belt heading into Tuesday night's game. "I think it was kind of sitting my own thing. Joel [Embiid] played last time. So now me, playing now it's gonna be a different experience, but I'm looking forward to it. So let's go.”

There is no secret that the 76ers home crowd will let Simmons hear it the moment he takes the hardwood Tuesday night. Former Sixer Seth Curry, who was included in the blockbuster deal that sent Simmons to Brooklyn, is expecting a hostile environment for the 26-year-old.

“It’s going to be a hostile environment for Ben like it was last year. Philly fans are passionate. I’m sure they got some stuff they want to get off their chest when Ben’s out there on the floor," Curry said after Nets shootaround Tuesday morning. "Even though last year was hostile in the same sense, they showed me a lot of love so it’s always good to come back here, play in front of these fans, and put on a show.”

Leading up to Tuesday's return, Simmons has praised the Philadelphia fanbase for the passion and intensity they bring to each game and how they root for their team. Simmons - who noted he can't make everybody [fans] happy after his ugly Sixers exit - briefly reflected on his time in Philly and, once again, expressed his love to their fanbase.

“I had a lot of great moments," Simmons stated. "Lots of ups and downs. This is where I became a man I felt like. I've always had a lot of respect for Philly in that way. The fan base, it's a special fan base. But I got a lot of love for Philly.”

Although he holds love for the City of Brotherly Love, the fanbase will certainly not be expressing their love for Simmons, who plans on starting for Brooklyn. The hostile environment is expected to be flooded with hatred and showers of boos for their former star.

While it's to be determined how the Nets star will handle the animosity raining down from the fans, he's focused on leaving Philadelphia with a win. The same mindset goes for Curry.

“For us, it's not about everything else that's going on," Simmons said. "It's about you know us competing against the opposition Philadelphia. So we're gonna get a win and that's the priority so we got to stay locked in.”

"Business-like approach," Curry said. "We're trying to get our team right together, trying to get better. Feel like over the past couple of weeks, we’ve improved as a team every game, every day. Trying to integrate Kyrie [Irving] back into the team. Business-like approach. It’s about coming in, getting a win today and moving on."

The Sixers will be without Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and Joel Embiid Tuesday night. All three players are battling foot injuries. Simmons said he doesn't talk with Embiid but noted him as a friend, explaining if he does see his former star teammate, he does plan on talking with him.

“I mean, you're not cool with everybody. You know, you're not texting everybody. I think there are certain people that you just don't talk to all the time. I got friends that I won't talk to all the time, but we're still cool, but that's just how life went.”

Even though Philadelphia won't have their 'Big 3' for Simmons playing return, the Nets star said the hostile energy the fans will bring will make up for those losses.

“The fans will make up for it," Simmons said. "Yeah, so I'm looking forward to it. It's gonna be fun.”