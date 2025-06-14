New Kevin Durant Report Indicates Two Teams Are Separating From Pack in Trade Pursuit
Kevin Durant's stint with the Phoenix Suns is likely nearing its close. After plenty of trade buzz surrounding February's trade deadline but no deal materializing, Phoenix seems motivated to move the star forward over the offseason—potentially in the not-so-distant future.
On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported six-to-eight teams have contacted the Suns about Durant, but a few of those teams—the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets—have engaged in more serious conversations compared to the others.
According to a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer Saturday, the Rockets are reluctant to expedite their timeline and trade for the 36-year-old Durant when the majority of Houston's most important players are under 25. That leaves the Heat and Timberwolves as the teams most frequently mentioned as suitors for Durant, Fischer reported.
"Things are obviously fluid at this stage," Fischer wrote in The Stein Line. "But the two teams most frequently cited as potential landing spots for Durant entering Saturday's business, league sources say, were Minnesota and Miami."
The Wolves and Suns engaged in trade conversations surrounding Durant at the deadline, but were unable to make a deal, mainly due to both teams being constrained by the second tax apron. Minnesota can avoid the second apron this offseason, but Fischer explained any trade that lands Durant with the Wolves would likely need to be verbally agreed upon and then officially executed after the league's calendar year flips next month. Miami was involved in Durant discussions at the deadline too, especially as they eventually dealt their star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Now, both the Wolves and Heat may be the favorites to land Durant after failing to do so during the regular season.