New Video Shows Bulls Guard Josh Giddey's Wild Game-Winner From POV of Fans
In one of the wildest finishes of the NBA season—and recent memory—the Chicago Bulls stormed back in the final seconds to stun the Los Angeles Lakers 119-117, winning the game on a 40-plus foot, half-court heave from guard Josh Giddey on Thursday night.
The shot sparked some memorable reactions from announcers, players on the court, and fans in the arena, particularly this astonished Lakers fan. In a new video released by the NBA's X account on Friday, one can now see Giddey's incredible shot from the POV of fans who witnessed it live in the United Center.
Check out the cool video, which, unfortunately, includes some shaking of the camera due to fan excitement.
It's going to be hard to top this moment. But with the conclusion of the regular season, as well as the NBA Play-In Tournament and playoffs, fast approaching, there will be plenty of opportunities for more thrilling moments like this one along the way.