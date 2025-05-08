New Video Shows Exact Moment Steve Kerr Realized Buddy Hield Had Wrong Shorts On
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield had a fashion faux pas during Tuesday's 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the conference semifinals. Hield was wearing shorts that featured a blue trim, unlike the gold trimmed-shorts his teammates were donning.
And while the bizarre turn of events was amusing as a whole, nothing was funnier than the exact moment Warriors coach Steve Kerr realized that Hield was wearing the wrong shorts. The Warriors on Wednesday posted a video of that funny moment, which included a priceless face expression from Kerr.
*Record scratch. *Freeze frame. "Yep, that's me wearing the wrong shorts." - Buddy Hield, probably. If ever a moment needed a narrator, it was this one.
It's hard to say what the best part of this video is. The way a carefree Hield jogs to the bench as a panic-stricken Kerr looks on in horror. The way a puzzled Hield glances back at Kerr. Or the way Kerr bursts into laughter when Hield finally comes to the same realization as his coach.
Pure gold.
The Warriors have been just as entertaining off the court as they have been on it. And Hield's wardrobe malfunction is just another episode in Golden State's off-court sitcom.