New Video Shows Kevin Durant and Agent Rich Kleiman's Hyped Up Reaction to Trade

KD couldn't stop smiling Sunday.

Blake Silverman

Durant and Kleiman attend the NYC Point Gods Premiere at The Midnight Theatre.
Durant and Kleiman attend the NYC Point Gods Premiere at The Midnight Theatre. / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
The Kevin Durant era in Phoenix is finally over after rampant trade rumors surrounding the NBA's trade deadline in February, as well as the beginning to the offseason after the Suns' lackluster season concluded.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Sunday that the Suns agreed to send Durant to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal which returned Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and five second-round picks to Phoenix. Durant learned about the trade as cameras surrounded him on stage at Fanatics Fest in New York City Sunday.

He had a microphone in his hand when he learned the news and gave a calm, cool initial reaction of "we're gonna see, man. We're gonna see."

A new video surfaced of Durant appearing to celebrate the trade with Rich Kleiman, his longtime agent and business partner. The two exchanged a handshake accompanied by wide smiles as the long-awaited trade was agreed upon.

The video of Durant and Kleiman was initially posted on Instagram by Alona Kotliar, who works as a principal product manager at Fanatics.

You don't often see any player's immediate reaction to getting traded. Safe to say everyone isn't always as happy as Durant when they hear their name involved in a done deal.

There was no keeping a smile off his face Sunday once he learned his next stop was one of his preferred destinations.

