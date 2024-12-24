New York Knicks Christmas Day History: Record, Statistics, & More
The New York Knicks are a mainstay for the NBA on Christmas. Of the 76 seasons the league has put on a Christmas showcase, the Knicks have played 56 times— most all-time in the NBA. In the tristate area the colors of orange and blue are just as synonymous with the holiday spirit as your greens and reds, despite the more inconsistent appearances in the 2010s.
This season will mark the Knicks' 57th Christmas Day game as they host the San Antonio Spurs in the first action of the day. It feels like as good a time as any to reflect on the ghosts of New York Christmas past and break down just how good the Knicks have been while performing on Christmas over the years.
New York Knicks' Record on Christmas Day
The Knicks boast an all-time record of 24-32 on Christmas Day. While it is obviously not optimal to fall below .500 on yuletide New York's 24 wins are tied for the most all-time. So, even if they have lost more often than they've won, the Knicks are still one of the two most successful NBA franchises in the history of Christmas play. Conversely, those 32 losses are more than any team has suffered on the holiday. Such are the consequences of being the NBA's go-to Christmas team, regardless of how good a team they are that season.
Here is a complete accounting of the Knicks' Christmas Day battles , starting with their very first in 1947.
YEAR
OPPONENT
RESULT
ALL-TIME W-L
1947
Providence Steamrollers
Knicks 89, Steamrollers 75
1-0
1948
Chicago Stags
Stags 70, Knicks 64
1-1
1950
Philadelphia Warriors
Knicks 86, Warriors 84
2-1
1951
Fort Wayne Pistons
Knicks 89, Pistons 80
3-1
1952
Boston Celtics
Knicks 97, Celtics 84
4-1
1953
Syracuse Nationals
Knicks 89, Nationals 80
5-1
1954
Syracuse Nationals
Knicks 109, Nationals 101
6-1
1955
Fort Wayne Pistons
Pistons 92, Knicks 87
6-2
1956
St. Louis Hawks
Hawks 107, Knicks 105
6-3
1957
Syracuse Nationals
Nationals 134, Knicks 130
6-4
1958
Boston Celtics
Celtics 129, Knicks 120
6-5
1959
Boston Celtics
Celtics 123, Knicks 119
6-6
1960
Syracuse Nationals
Nationals 162, Knicks 100
6-7
1961
Philadelphia Warriors
Knicks 136, Warriors 135
7-7
1962
Syracuse Nationals
Nationals 123, Knicks 111
7-8
1963
Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers 134, Knicks 126
7-9
1964
Baltimore Bullets
Bullets 114, Knicks 108
7-10
1965
St. Louis Hawks
Hawks 131, Knicks 111
7-11
1966
Chicago Bulls
Knicks 133, Bulls 132
8-11
1967
Boston Celtics
Celtics 134, Knicks 124
8-12
1968
Philadelphia 76ers
Knicks 110, 76ers 109
9-12
1969
Detroit Pistons
Knicks 112, Pistons 111
10-12
1970
Buffalo Braves
Knicks 115, Braves 102
11-12
1971
Golden State Warriors
Knicks 114, Warriors 89
12-12
1972
Detroit Pistons
Knicks 113, Pistons 110
13-12
1973
Capital Bullets
Bullets 102, Knicks 100
13-13
1974
Philadelphia 76ers
76ers 104, Knicks 97
13-14
1975
Philadlephia 76ers
Knicks 111, 76ers 103
14-14
1976
Philadlephia 76ers
76ers 105, Knicks 104
14-15
1977
Philadelphia 76ers
Knicks 113, 76ers 110
15-15
1978
Philadelphia 76ers
76ers 109, Knicks 94
15-16
1979
New Jersey Nets
Knicks 131, Nets 102
16-16
1980
Boston Celtics
Celtics 117, Knicks 108
16-17
1981
New Jersey Nets
Nets 96, Knicks 95
16-18
1982
New Jersey Nets
Nets 112, Knicks 110
16-19
1983
New Jersey Nets
Knicks 112, Nets 110
17-19
1984
New Jersey Nets
Nets 120, Knicks 114
17-20
1985
Boston Celtics
Knicks 113, Celtics 104
18-20
1986
Chicago Bulls
Knicks 86, Bulls 85
19-20
1987
Detroit Pistons
Pistons 91, Knicks 87
19-21
1992
Chicago Bulls
Bulls 89, Knicks 77
19-22
1994
Chicago Bulls
Bulls 107, Knicks 104
19-23
1999
Indiana Pacers
Pacers 101, Knicks 90
19-24
2001
Toronto Raptors
Knicks 102, Raptors 94
20-24
2009
Miami Heat
Heat 93, Knicks 87
20-25
2010
Chicago Bulls
Knicks 103, Bulls 95
21-25
2011
Boston Celtics
Knicks 106, Celtics 104
22-25
2012
Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers 100, Knicks 94
22-26
2013
Oklahoma City Thunder
Thunder 123, Knicks 94
22-27
2014
Washington Wizards
Wizards 102, Knicks 91
22-28
2016
Boston Celtics
Celtics 119, Knicks 114
22-29
2017
Philadelphia 76ers
76ers 105, Knicks 98
22-30
2018
Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks 109, Knicks 95
22-31
2021
Atlanta Hawks
Knicks 101, Hawks 87
23-31
2022
Philadelphia 76ers
76ers 119, Knicks 112
23-32
2023
Milwaukee Bucks
Knicks 129, Bucks 122
24-32
Notable Knicks Christmas Day Performances
No Knick has ever had a better Christmas than Bernard King in 1984. He scored 40 points in the first half of New York's game against the Nets that year and finished with a whopping 60 points on the day. It's a Christmas record that still stands to this day.
One year later Patrick Ewing had an excellent showing. On yuletide in 1985, the rookie center out of Georgetown dominated with a 32-point, 11-rebound outing that propelled the Knicks to a 25-point comeback win over the Celtics.
In more recent Knicks lore, the ever-entertaining Carmelo Anthony dropped a cool 37 points in a narrow win over the Celtics. King may have scored more points but he didn't look as smooth as 'Melo did.
Merry Christmas, and enjoy the games!