New York Knicks Christmas Day History: Record, Statistics, & More

Looking back on the orange and blue's history during the holiday season.

Liam McKeone

The Knicks have played over 50 times on Christmas Day throughout the years
The Knicks have played over 50 times on Christmas Day throughout the years
The New York Knicks are a mainstay for the NBA on Christmas. Of the 76 seasons the league has put on a Christmas showcase, the Knicks have played 56 times— most all-time in the NBA. In the tristate area the colors of orange and blue are just as synonymous with the holiday spirit as your greens and reds, despite the more inconsistent appearances in the 2010s.

This season will mark the Knicks' 57th Christmas Day game as they host the San Antonio Spurs in the first action of the day. It feels like as good a time as any to reflect on the ghosts of New York Christmas past and break down just how good the Knicks have been while performing on Christmas over the years.

New York Knicks' Record on Christmas Day

The Knicks boast an all-time record of 24-32 on Christmas Day. While it is obviously not optimal to fall below .500 on yuletide New York's 24 wins are tied for the most all-time. So, even if they have lost more often than they've won, the Knicks are still one of the two most successful NBA franchises in the history of Christmas play. Conversely, those 32 losses are more than any team has suffered on the holiday. Such are the consequences of being the NBA's go-to Christmas team, regardless of how good a team they are that season.

Here is a complete accounting of the Knicks' Christmas Day battles , starting with their very first in 1947.

YEAR

OPPONENT

RESULT

ALL-TIME W-L

1947

Providence Steamrollers

Knicks 89, Steamrollers 75

1-0

1948

Chicago Stags

Stags 70, Knicks 64

1-1

1950

Philadelphia Warriors

Knicks 86, Warriors 84

2-1

1951

Fort Wayne Pistons

Knicks 89, Pistons 80

3-1

1952

Boston Celtics

Knicks 97, Celtics 84

4-1

1953

Syracuse Nationals

Knicks 89, Nationals 80

5-1

1954

Syracuse Nationals

Knicks 109, Nationals 101

6-1

1955

Fort Wayne Pistons

Pistons 92, Knicks 87

6-2

1956

St. Louis Hawks

Hawks 107, Knicks 105

6-3

1957

Syracuse Nationals

Nationals 134, Knicks 130

6-4

1958

Boston Celtics

Celtics 129, Knicks 120

6-5

1959

Boston Celtics

Celtics 123, Knicks 119

6-6

1960

Syracuse Nationals

Nationals 162, Knicks 100

6-7

1961

Philadelphia Warriors

Knicks 136, Warriors 135

7-7

1962

Syracuse Nationals

Nationals 123, Knicks 111

7-8

1963

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers 134, Knicks 126

7-9

1964

Baltimore Bullets

Bullets 114, Knicks 108

7-10

1965

St. Louis Hawks

Hawks 131, Knicks 111

7-11

1966

Chicago Bulls

Knicks 133, Bulls 132

8-11

1967

Boston Celtics

Celtics 134, Knicks 124

8-12

1968

Philadelphia 76ers

Knicks 110, 76ers 109

9-12

1969

Detroit Pistons

Knicks 112, Pistons 111

10-12

1970

Buffalo Braves

Knicks 115, Braves 102

11-12

1971

Golden State Warriors

Knicks 114, Warriors 89

12-12

1972

Detroit Pistons

Knicks 113, Pistons 110

13-12

1973

Capital Bullets

Bullets 102, Knicks 100

13-13

1974

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers 104, Knicks 97

13-14

1975

Philadlephia 76ers

Knicks 111, 76ers 103

14-14

1976

Philadlephia 76ers

76ers 105, Knicks 104

14-15

1977

Philadelphia 76ers

Knicks 113, 76ers 110

15-15

1978

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers 109, Knicks 94

15-16

1979

New Jersey Nets

Knicks 131, Nets 102

16-16

1980

Boston Celtics

Celtics 117, Knicks 108

16-17

1981

New Jersey Nets

Nets 96, Knicks 95

16-18

1982

New Jersey Nets

Nets 112, Knicks 110

16-19

1983

New Jersey Nets

Knicks 112, Nets 110

17-19

1984

New Jersey Nets

Nets 120, Knicks 114

17-20

1985

Boston Celtics

Knicks 113, Celtics 104

18-20

1986

Chicago Bulls

Knicks 86, Bulls 85

19-20

1987

Detroit Pistons

Pistons 91, Knicks 87

19-21

1992

Chicago Bulls

Bulls 89, Knicks 77

19-22

1994

Chicago Bulls

Bulls 107, Knicks 104

19-23

1999

Indiana Pacers

Pacers 101, Knicks 90

19-24

2001

Toronto Raptors

Knicks 102, Raptors 94

20-24

2009

Miami Heat

Heat 93, Knicks 87

20-25

2010

Chicago Bulls

Knicks 103, Bulls 95

21-25

2011

Boston Celtics

Knicks 106, Celtics 104

22-25

2012

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers 100, Knicks 94

22-26

2013

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder 123, Knicks 94

22-27

2014

Washington Wizards

Wizards 102, Knicks 91

22-28

2016

Boston Celtics

Celtics 119, Knicks 114

22-29

2017

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers 105, Knicks 98

22-30

2018

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks 109, Knicks 95

22-31

2021

Atlanta Hawks

Knicks 101, Hawks 87

23-31

2022

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers 119, Knicks 112

23-32

2023

Milwaukee Bucks

Knicks 129, Bucks 122

24-32

Notable Knicks Christmas Day Performances

No Knick has ever had a better Christmas than Bernard King in 1984. He scored 40 points in the first half of New York's game against the Nets that year and finished with a whopping 60 points on the day. It's a Christmas record that still stands to this day.

One year later Patrick Ewing had an excellent showing. On yuletide in 1985, the rookie center out of Georgetown dominated with a 32-point, 11-rebound outing that propelled the Knicks to a 25-point comeback win over the Celtics.

In more recent Knicks lore, the ever-entertaining Carmelo Anthony dropped a cool 37 points in a narrow win over the Celtics. King may have scored more points but he didn't look as smooth as 'Melo did.

Merry Christmas, and enjoy the games!

