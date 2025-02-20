SI

Nikola Jokic Had Perfectly On-Brand Response to Turning 30 Years Old

A very relatable answer from The Joker.

Mike Kadlick

Jokic notched three NBA MVP awards before turning 30.
Jokic notched three NBA MVP awards before turning 30. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Despite being a three-time NBA MVP, a seven-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA first-teamer, and an NBA champion—Nikola Jokic is just like all of us.

The 6'11" all-world center from Serbia turned 30 years old on Wednesday and, despite being gleefully sung to by his teammates, didn't sound thrilled about the milestone when asked what he going to do to celebrate.

"Nothing," Jokic responded with a serious face. "I don't like my birthday."

"Why not?" followed up a reporter.

"I'm getting older."

Relatable.

Despite entering his third decade of life, Jokic is putting together a career season in 2024-25. He's averaging a triple-double (29.8 ppg, 12.6 rpg, and 10.2 apg) through 55 games and has Denver at 36-19 through the All-Star break.

The Nuggets return to the court on Thursday night at 9:00 pm. EST as they're set to take on the Charlotte Hornets from Denver's Ball Arena.

