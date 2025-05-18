Nikola Jokic Cracked a Smile While Thunder Fans Booed Him During Game 7 Warm Ups
Tensions are high in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon as the Thunder prepare for Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, with the winner advancing to the Western Conference finals.
While it's a crucial match-up—but Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic didn't seem too bothered by boos from Thunder fans during warm ups.
In a video shared online by SportsCenter, Jokic is seen cracking a smile and even laughing a bit as the hecklers' chants filled the arena pregame.
Watch that below:
Surely the Joker understands and respects the dedication from the fanbase during such a big moment. Indeed, based on his reaction, I'd say he wasn't bothered at all.
But maybe he was laughing at them, knowing Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is planning on playing in the contest despite a Grade 2 hamstring strain .... either or.