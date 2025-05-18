SI

Nikola Jokic Cracked a Smile While Thunder Fans Booed Him During Game 7 Warm Ups

The Joker was unbothered.

Brigid Kennedy

Nikola Jokic on May 18, 2025.
Nikola Jokic on May 18, 2025. / SportsCenter / x /Screenshot
In this story:

Tensions are high in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon as the Thunder prepare for Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, with the winner advancing to the Western Conference finals.

While it's a crucial match-up—but Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic didn't seem too bothered by boos from Thunder fans during warm ups.

In a video shared online by SportsCenter, Jokic is seen cracking a smile and even laughing a bit as the hecklers' chants filled the arena pregame.

Watch that below:

Surely the Joker understands and respects the dedication from the fanbase during such a big moment. Indeed, based on his reaction, I'd say he wasn't bothered at all.

But maybe he was laughing at them, knowing Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is planning on playing in the contest despite a Grade 2 hamstring strain .... either or.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA