Nikola Jokic Drew Up a Play For the Nuggets and NBA Fans Immediately Had Jokes

Coach Jokic, reporting for duty?

Brigid Kennedy

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on April 10, 2025.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on April 10, 2025. / NBA, Bleacher Report / X / Screensho
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic took coaching matters into his own hands on Wednesday night when he was seen drawing up plays for his team during a huddle on the sidelines.

Whether or not Jokic had done this before, it was a notable moment considering the Nuggets on Tuesday shockingly fired their longtime head coach Michael Malone—and general manager Calvin Booth—with just three games left in their season. And though the front office did appoint an interim head coach (Nuggets staffer David Adelman), it's clear Jokic, one of the league's best players, could maybe carry that torch himself.

Check out that moment below:

Given Jokic's star power and his beloved but lackadaisical approach to basketball, plus the bygone era of NBA player-coaches, fans then saw this all happening and immediately had jokes.

Though the team could have been forgiven for losing this contest considering the turmoil that led up to it, they nonetheless pulled out the win, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 124-116. Coach Jokic, meanwhile, recorded a triple-double, with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Next up for Denver—they'll host the Memphis Grizzles on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

