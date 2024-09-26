Nikola Jokic Had Bad News About His Sweet New Facial Hair at Nuggets' Media Day
Nikola Jokic is begrudgingly back dealing with the media ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, and he immediately delivered some bad news.
The three-time MVP showed up to Denver Nuggets media day sporting a pretty well-developed goatee. When asked if he had planned to keep it to possibly intimidate his opponents, Jokic was quick to dismiss the idea. He said, "It's probably going away pretty soon."
Jokic claimed he did enjoy the compliments he was receiving for the new facial hair.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll be allowed to refer to him Evil Jokic for much longer.
The 29-year-old is coming off a season in which he won his third MVP award and was named first-team All-NBA for the fourth time. Jokic averaged 28.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game during the campaign. The Nuggets didn't repeat as champions in 2024 after being eliminated in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite that early exit, they are expected to compete for another title this season.
Jokic spent the summer with the Serbian national team and helped his teammates secure a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. In the semifinals, Serbia pushed Team USA to the limit, suffering a 95-91 defeat after being unable to hold a 17-point lead. Jokic averaged 18.8 points per game and led the tournament with 10.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. He also tied for the tournament lead in steals (2.0 per game). Not surprisingly, he was named to FIBA's All-Star Five for the Olympics along with Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder, LeBron James, and Victor Wembanyama.
He's poised for yet another dominant season, even if he discards the goatee.