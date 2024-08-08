Bogdan Bogdanovic Broke Down in Tears After Serbia Lost to Team USA
Serbia gave Team USA everything it could handle during the semifinals of the men's Olympic basketball tournament on Thursday. After it was over and the United States had claimed victory, Bogdan Bogdanovic couldn't hold in his disappointment.
Bogdanovic had a huge game for Serbia, pouring in a team-high 20 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists. He was a key cog in pushing Serbia's lead out to 17 at one point. But the U.S. dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring its opponent 32–15 en route to a 95–91 victory. After the final horn sounded, Bogdanovic broke down in tears on the court.
After the game, several U.S. players hugged and shook hands with Bogdanovic while he still had tears in his eyes.
That shows how much the game meant to him. Some may not feel sympathy for Bogdanovic, considering how much trash-talking he did during the game. He even had a back-and-forth with Carmelo Anthony at one point.
Still, Bogdanovic played a heck of a game, as did the entire Serbian team. They pushed the U.S. to its absolute limit and, in the end, brought out the best in the Americans.