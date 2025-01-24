Nikola Jokić’s Effortless Full-Court Shot Left Fans in Awe
Nikola Jokić can do it all on the court. He’s a triple-double machine, a passing savant, and on Thursday night, showed he can make a full-court shot look as effortless as a free throw.
With the final seconds of the third quarter waning away and the Nuggets holding a 107–85 lead over the Sacramento Kings, Aaron Gordon inbounded the ball to Jokić, likely with very little expectation for what would come next.
Jokić nabbed the ball, reared back, and threw up the smoothest heave you’ve ever seen. He hit nothing but net, extending the Nuggets lead to 110–85.
Across social media, fans expressed their amazement with Jokić. It’s tough to believe that a man who has won three NBA MVP awards can keep leaving us dazzled, but here we are.
Somehow, Jokić’s full-court make was on the second most impressive thing he did on Thursday night. The Nuggets superstar ended the 132–123 victory with a stat line of 35 points, 22 rebounds, 17 assists, two blocks and a steal. It’s just the second 35/20/15 game in the history of the NBA, with the other belonging to Wilt Chamberlain.
Did Chamberlain’s 35/20/15 night include a full-court shot? We’ll have to go back and check the box score.