Nikola Jokic Gave Hilariously Unhelpful Answer When Asked About Apparent Injury
Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic appeared to tweak his ankle during the opening tip-off of the Denver Nuggets' 110-103 loss to the defending-champion Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Sunday. So naturally, inquiring minds wanted to know if the Serbian big man, who seemed to be limping around during the first quarter, had, in fact, suffered some sort of injury.
After the game, a reporter asked Jokic about the apparent injury, and the Nuggets center responded with a hilariously unhelpful answer. Here's the amusing exchange, courtesy of Adam Mares on X.
Reporter: "It seemed like you were limping early in the game."
Jokic: "Yeah, I've limped basically the past 14 years."
Classic Jokic humor. After the laughter subsided, Jokic did actually clarify that the limp was the result of a "little injury that I have."
Little injury or not, Jokic has been in rare form in 2024-25, as he's averaging a triple double for the first time in his career, and is currently in the driver's seat in the NBA MVP race.