SI

Nikola Jokic Was In Disbelief of Victor Wembanyama’s Pregame Ritual in Locker Room

The Joker couldn't believe it.

Mike Kadlick

The Joker couldn't believe it.
The Joker couldn't believe it. / Screenshot via @NBA on X
In this story:

As NBA All-Star centers Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama got to know one another ahead of teaming up on "Chuck's Global Stars" for Sunday night's tournament, Wemby unpacked his belongings—and Jokić couldn't believe what he saw.

The 7' 3" phenom apparently reads before every single game.

"You really brought a book?" the two-time NBA MVP in Jokic asked Wembanyama in disbelief.

"Yeah!" he exclaimed. "I read before every game."

Here's video of the hilarious interaction, courtesy of the NBA:

Jokić's reaction, as he hung his head in his hand, says it all.

The two will be joined by—among others—Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Karl-Anthony Towns on "Chuck's Global Stars" as they take on "Kenny's Young Stars" in Game 1 of the All-Star Game tournament. The winner will go on to play the winner of Game 2's "Shaq's OG's" and "Candace's Rising Stars" in the final.

The tournament begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and airs on TNT.

More on the 2025 NBA All-Star Game

manual

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA