Nikola Jokic Was In Disbelief of Victor Wembanyama’s Pregame Ritual in Locker Room
As NBA All-Star centers Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama got to know one another ahead of teaming up on "Chuck's Global Stars" for Sunday night's tournament, Wemby unpacked his belongings—and Jokić couldn't believe what he saw.
The 7' 3" phenom apparently reads before every single game.
"You really brought a book?" the two-time NBA MVP in Jokic asked Wembanyama in disbelief.
"Yeah!" he exclaimed. "I read before every game."
Here's video of the hilarious interaction, courtesy of the NBA:
Jokić's reaction, as he hung his head in his hand, says it all.
The two will be joined by—among others—Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Karl-Anthony Towns on "Chuck's Global Stars" as they take on "Kenny's Young Stars" in Game 1 of the All-Star Game tournament. The winner will go on to play the winner of Game 2's "Shaq's OG's" and "Candace's Rising Stars" in the final.
The tournament begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and airs on TNT.