Nikola Jokic Revealed When He Was Told Michael Malone Was Getting Fired
The Denver Nuggets made a rather surprising move this week when they fired head coach Michael Malone with just three games left in the regular season. The Nuggets are 48-32 on the year after beating the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night and are battling to see which playoff spot they'll have when the postseason begins.
Nikola Jokic, the three-time NBA MVP who had been coached only by Malone his entire career until the firing on Tuesday, spoke after Wednesday's win about the move and when he was told that it was going to happen. He shared that the team's owner, Josh Kroenke, gave him a little bit of a heads-up about it, which makes sense since Jokic is the face of the franchise.
“I knew a little bit before everybody," Jokic said. "And (Kroenke) told me, ‘We made a decision.’ So it was not a discussion. It was a decision, and he told me why. So I listened and I accept it.”
Jokic had a powerful message for his team after the win over the Kings and now he'll look to carry them once again in what they hope will be a deep playoff run.