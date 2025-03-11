Nikola Jokic Only Needed Two Words to Shut Down Coach's Suggestion He Take a Night Off
Nikola Jokic had a phenomenal game Monday night, and it came in a game that the reigning NBA MVP had the option to sit out. He refused.
Jokic went off for 35 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists as his Denver Nuggets hammered the Oklahoma City Thunder 140-127, It was a rematch between the two teams and Jokic's perceived rival for this year's MVP award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone revealed he gave Jokic the opportunity to sit the game out and rest.
Malone said Jokic's response was, "Hell no."
You love to see it.
Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander going head-to-head, battling it out with the MVP award on the line is exactly what NBA fans want to see.
For his part, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out seven assists on the night. It wasn't good enough to take Jokic and the Nuggets down.