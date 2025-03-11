Nikola Jokic Storms Back Into MVP Race After Massive Game in Win vs. Thunder
Sunday and Monday's back-to-back between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder was supposed to clear up the NBA's MVP race. With both games in the rearview, this season's MVP remains a toss-up.
In the first game between the two, the Thunder won as their star guard and MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He convinced fans the award was his.
Denver's candidate, three-time (and reigning) MVP Nikola Jokic, had a good game himself in the loss Sunday, with 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. A mere 24 hours later, he had an opportunity to punch back. And he did just that.
The Nuggets beat the Thunder 140-127 in Monday night's rematch. Jokic had an unbelievable 35 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists to lead the way.
On Friday, Jokic made NBA history by becoming the first player to have 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game. He also set the record for most assists in a game by a center with 22, a record which was previously set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.
The season series between the Thunder and Nuggets ended tied 2-2. On the season, Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in scoring, averaging 32.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds. With the win Monday, the Nuggets (42-23) moved back to the No. 2-seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder (53-12) sit at No. 1.
Prayers for MVP voters this year. They have a difficult choice to make.