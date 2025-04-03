Not Even Steph Curry Is Immune From Draymond Green Trash Talk During Games
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry defied his age on Tuesday as he scored a whopping 52 points in a 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but that didn't stop him from being on the receiving end of some teasing from teammates.
In a key battle with the Grizzlies that resulted in the Warriors rising to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, Curry put up his second 50-point game of the season, and his first since turning 37 years old on March 14. Despite his vintage performance, Warriors forward Draymond Green was more intent on poking fun at Curry's age.
“You just know when he's locked in, but I told him at the free throw line when they found out he had 50, I said, 'Man, you already got 50 [points]. Well, go ahead and get 52. That’s not bad for a 40-year-old," Green said on ESPN's NBA Today.
Green wasn't the only Warriors player joking after Curry's 52-point performance. Warriors coach Steve Kerr quipped that Curry's two rounds of golf on their road trip helped him reach the remarkable 50-point mark. Curry himself jabbed that he was going after former teammate Klay Thompson's single-game three-point record. Curry fell short of Thompson's record of 14 three-pointers made in a game, swishing 12 in the win over the Grizzlies.
It's all in good fun for an ascending Warriors team that is now riding a three-game winning streak and is 44-31 overall on the season. The race for the fifth and sixth seed is tight, but the Warriors are in good position to making the postseason without the play-in tournament, especially when their "old" superstar is still putting up 50-point games.