Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Got Thrill From Watching Nikola Jokic Push Team USA at Olympics
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been one of the key cogs to the franchise's consistent contention in the Western Conference over the last few seasons.
The 29-year-old Gordon found a perfect fit in Denver, taking over the team's "dunker spot" on offense where he has served as a playmaker alongside star teammate Nikola Jokic.
Gordon and Jokic have a close relationship, so it should come as no surprise that Gordon got a kick out of watching Jokic and Serbia push Team USA to the brink in the Olympic semifinal. Add in the fact that Gordon felt a little snubbed by Team USA, and it added to the intrigue.
"You know, I was asked if I wanted to play for USA, and then the call never came around," Gordon explained during Denver's media day on Thursday. "So like there was a little bit of salt there in the first place, you know? And then just to see [Jokic] take them to the wire like that. It's like, 'This is dope!' You know what I mean? This dude on my team is gonna just wash these cats, but all that being said, 'Merica!" Gordon quipped to an eruption of laughter.
Gordon will once again be key to Denver's contention in the West alongside Jokic and guard Jamal Murray this season.