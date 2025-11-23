SI

Nuggets Starter Aaron Gordon to Miss Multiple Weeks with Hamstring Strain

Gordon is the second Denver starter to miss a big chunk of time this season after Christian Braun suffered an ankle sprain.

Madison Williams

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain.
/ Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nuggets starting forward Aaron Gordon suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain after leaving Friday’s NBA Cup game vs. the Rockets early with the injury, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday.

Gordon is now set to miss at least a month as he will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, Charania added. Gordon is averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists this year.

This is the second Grade 2 hamstring strain Gordon’s suffered in the last year. He notably played through the same injury during Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals last season. After Oklahoma City eliminated Denver from the playoffs, Gordon was able to rehab the injury during the offseason. But now he will miss playing time because of it.

Gordon is the second Nuggets starter who has received unfortunate injury news recently. Denver forward Christian Braun is already set to miss around six weeks after he suffered a left ankle sprain back on Nov. 12.

This injury news comes at a bad time as Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is already critical of the 12–4 start the team has had to begin the season. Jokic thinks the team has more potential than what they’re showing thus far, but now with two starters out, that goal may be difficult to accomplish.




Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

