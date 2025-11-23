Nuggets Starter Aaron Gordon to Miss Multiple Weeks with Hamstring Strain
Nuggets starting forward Aaron Gordon suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain after leaving Friday’s NBA Cup game vs. the Rockets early with the injury, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday.
Gordon is now set to miss at least a month as he will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, Charania added. Gordon is averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists this year.
This is the second Grade 2 hamstring strain Gordon’s suffered in the last year. He notably played through the same injury during Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals last season. After Oklahoma City eliminated Denver from the playoffs, Gordon was able to rehab the injury during the offseason. But now he will miss playing time because of it.
Gordon is the second Nuggets starter who has received unfortunate injury news recently. Denver forward Christian Braun is already set to miss around six weeks after he suffered a left ankle sprain back on Nov. 12.
This injury news comes at a bad time as Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is already critical of the 12–4 start the team has had to begin the season. Jokic thinks the team has more potential than what they’re showing thus far, but now with two starters out, that goal may be difficult to accomplish.