Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Gives Blunt Assessment of Nikola Jokic's MVP Case
The Denver Nuggets notched an enormous road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in a matchup between the two most likely NBA MVP winners. Nikola Jokic got the better of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—posting a ho-hum 35-point, 18-rebound, eight-assist night at the office—which led to Nuggets coach Michael Malone weighing in the MVP debate between his player and the Thunder star.
"If you didn't know that Nikola won three MVPs and I put Player A and Player B on paper, and you had no idea that the guy that's averaging a triple-double, the guy who's top-three in the three major statistical categories. Things that no one's ever done, he wins the MVP 10 times out of 10," Malone said.
"And if you don't think so then I think so, I think you guys are all full of s---," he added for emphasis.
Despite this observation, Gilgeous-Alexander is still a significant favorite to walk away with the prize. To Malone's credit, he was magnanimous and rightly praised the Thunder guard as a great player. He also continued to do the important coach's work of riding for someone who is on his roster. When it's someone like Jokic, that's pretty easy.
There's still a significant part of the season left and if Jokic and the Nuggets continue to be red-hot, voters may, in fact, see enough to give him a fourth MVP instead of going with some fresh blood.