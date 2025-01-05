Nuggets' Russell Westbrook Posts Ugly Highlight in Overtime Win Over Spurs
The Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-111 on Saturday in overtime thanks to 46 points from Nikola Jokic and 28 points from Michael Porter Jr..
Russell Westbrook, who has put together a good season for Denver since his arrival, added nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Despite many being critical of his fit as a ball-dominant player off the bench at this stage of his career, Westbrook has been a solid part of the rotation for the Nuggets this season.
But despite the year that he's putting together, which includes his highest three-point shooting percentage since the 2020-21 season with the Wizards (31.9%), Westbrook posted perhaps the worst offensive play of the year for him on Saturday.
As Jokic was backing down Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio showed Jokic a double-team. Westbrook, seeing what was happening, made a high IQ basketball play by cutting towards the basket. He was wide open, and Jokic found him for what should have been an easy layup.
That is, until Westbrook airballed from point blank range.
It wasn't Westbrook's finest moment, but ultimately, the Nuggets pulled away in overtime to earn a hard-fought win.
Better luck next time, Westbrook.