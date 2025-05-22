Obi Toppin Had a Horrified, Hilarious Reaction to His Missed Dunk vs. Knicks
Obi Toppin missed a vicious dunk during the second quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks. Running in transition, Toppin cut through the lane and jumped very high for what everyone expected to be an emphatic slam dunk.
Instead the ball hit the back of the rim and bounced towards the top of the key, where it was grabbed by Josh Hart. The missed dunk turned into a three-pointer on the other end for Karl-Anthony Towns.
On replay you could see just how upset Toppin was to see the whole thing unforld. He was still in the air as he watched the ball go the wrong direction with a pained look on his face.
That's the danger of being able to dunk like Obi Toppin. Most of the time it's really cool, but you're also strong enough to miss a dunk so hard that it starts a fast break for the wrong team.
