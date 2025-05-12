Obi Toppin Replicated One of the Most Famous Shots in Basketball History vs. Cavs
Obi Toppin pulled off an incredible recreation of Dr. J's reverse layup during Game 4 of the Indiana Pacers second round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Toppin and the rest of the Pacers played an incredible first half against the Cavs and took a took a 80–39 lead into halftime, but Toppin's up-and-under reverse layup was a faithful modern reboot olf one of the most iconic shots in NBA history and it happened on the 45th anniversary of the original.
Julius Erving originally made his reverse layup in the 1980 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Often remembered but rarely replicated, Toppin broke out a very good homage in Game 4. Here it is from multiple angles:
On May 11, 1980 Dr. J made his own signature play on the way to scoring 23 points in a 105–102 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the 1980 Finals.
While the Sixers tied the series that night, the Lakers went on to win the series in six games, but the results are almost trivial. Being able to take off from one side of the paint, fly behind the backboard and lay the ball in off the glass on the other side is what really matters.