OKC Mayor Declares May 22 'Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day' in Honor of MVP Award
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one heck of a week.
Not only did the point guard and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates demolish the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, but the 26-year-old just won his very first MVP award. And now, he's getting his very own holiday.
After the MVP honor was official on Wednesday afternoon, OKC Mayor David Holt proclaimed Thursday, May 22, to be "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day" in Oklahoma City.
"On behalf of the people of Oklahoma City, I congratulate our very own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for being named the Most Valuable Player of the National Basketball Association," the mayor wrote in a post on X, accompanied by a photo of the official proclamation.
"For the third time, we are the home of the greatest basketball player in the world. In recognition of Shai's historic achievement and unique contribution to Oklahoma City, I am proclaiming tomorrow—Thursday, May 22, 2025—to be SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER DAY in OKC!"
As Holt pointed out, SGA is the third Thunder player in NBA history to win the MVP award, joining a group that also includes Kevin Durant (2013-14) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17). OKC also drafted James Harden, who would later win the MVP trophy with the Houston Rockets.
Holt's gesture is notably reminiscent of one from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who on Wednesday temporarily "co-named" a number of Manhattan streets after players on the New York Knicks. Much like OKC, New York is in the midst of a deep playoff run, where they are currently battling against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will soon take the court again in Game 2, scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET—and a Thunder win would be an awfully great way to observe this newfound holiday.