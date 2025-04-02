SI

Oklahoma Star Jeremiah Fears to Enter 2025 NBA Draft

Fears is one of the top guards in the draft class and a projected lottery pick.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears is entering the 2025 NBA draft.
Oklahoma Sooners freshman star Jeremiah Fears is forgoing his remaining college eligibility and will enter the 2025 NBA draft, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

The 6'4" Fears was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team after averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 43.4% shooting from the floor and 28.4% shooting from three. Fears played in 34 games in his only season of college basketball.

Fears is one of the top guards on the board for the 2025 NBA draft and is a projected lottery pick.

