Tyrese Haliburton Tore His Achilles During Game 7 of the NBA Finals
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his right Achilles tendon during his team's 103–91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals Sunday, according to a Monday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
Haliburton, 25, fell to the court with an apparent non-contact injury to his right leg in the first quarter Sunday. He exited the game with nine points in seven minutes, and while the Pacers rallied to lead at the half, they were never quite the same without him.
Over the course of a legendary playoff run, Haliburton averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game—all near his season averages. Numbers, however, did not do justice to one of the most memorable runs of clutch shooting in basketball history.
Haliburton made a game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds left against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, a game-winning three-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinals, a game-tying jumper to force overtime against the New York Knicks in the conference finals, and a game-winning jumper with less than a second left against the Thunder in the Finals.
It seems likely Haliburton will be out for the foreseeable future, but expect Indiana fans to give a warm welcome to one of the Hoosier State's most beloved athletes. In some respects, they already have.