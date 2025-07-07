SI

Pacers Bid 10-Season Veteran Myles Turner Farewell With Emotional Video Tribute

Enough to make any basketball fan cry.

Brigid Kennedy

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner on Jun 16, 2025.
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner on Jun 16, 2025. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Longtime Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner officially signed with his new home on Monday, when he committed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, his now ex-franchise made sure to hit him right in the feels on his way out.

Not long after news of Turner's signing was made official, the Pacers' social media team posted a heartfelt three-minute tribute to the 10-season Gainbridge veteran on X (formerly Twitter). The video, featuring some of Turner's best highlight-reel moments and messages from the Pacers org, will bring a tear to anyone's eye, Indiana fan or not.

Watch that below:

The Pacers lost Turner in free agency, deciding they did not want to "overpay" for the 29-year-old center. The longtime Indy fixture now heads to his former biggest rival, where the Bucks' front office hopes he'll help entice Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around.

