Pacers Bid 10-Season Veteran Myles Turner Farewell With Emotional Video Tribute
Longtime Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner officially signed with his new home on Monday, when he committed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, his now ex-franchise made sure to hit him right in the feels on his way out.
Not long after news of Turner's signing was made official, the Pacers' social media team posted a heartfelt three-minute tribute to the 10-season Gainbridge veteran on X (formerly Twitter). The video, featuring some of Turner's best highlight-reel moments and messages from the Pacers org, will bring a tear to anyone's eye, Indiana fan or not.
Watch that below:
The Pacers lost Turner in free agency, deciding they did not want to "overpay" for the 29-year-old center. The longtime Indy fixture now heads to his former biggest rival, where the Bucks' front office hopes he'll help entice Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around.