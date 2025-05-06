Three Key Cavaliers Starters Out As Team Readies for Game 2 vs. Pacers
As the Cleveland Cavaliers seek to even their Eastern Conference semifinal series at one game apiece, disaster has struck.
The Cavaliers have ruled out guard Darius Garland, forward De'Andre Hunter and forward Evan Mobley for Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, according to Tuesday afternoon reports from ESPN's Shams Charania and others.
Garland is nursing a toe injury dating back to Cleveland's first-round series against the Miami Heat. Hunter sprained a thumb in Game 1, while Mobley sprained an ankle in the same contest.
The Pacers surprised the NBA world by topping the Cavaliers 121–112 in a physical series opener.
Garland and Mobley were both All-Stars this season; the latter was named Defensive Player of the Year. Hunter, a Feb. 6 acquisition from the Atlanta Hawks, averaged a career-high 17 points per game this season.
Cleveland went 64–18 this season, the best record in the Eastern Conference and second-best in team history.