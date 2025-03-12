SI

Pacers Brought Back Cool NFL-Style Play for Thrilling Game-Winner vs. Bucks

This was an absolutely ridiculous shot from Tyrese Haliburton.

The Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the most dramatic of fashions Tuesday night when star Tyrese Haliburton defied all odds and pulled off what would be the game-winning four-point play.

Down 114-111 with roughly four seconds left on the clock, the Pacers drew up something that looked like it came out of an NFL coach's playbook—and it worked.

Haliburton ran a semi-wheel route down the left sideline, received the inbounded pass, then jumped and sank a ridiculous Hail Mary three-pointer over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. Haliburton also got the and-1 after Antetokounmpo appeared to foul him by stepping in his landing zone.

All in all, it was a wild four-point game-winning play to close out the night. Haliburton spoke to ESPN about the origins of the wide receiver-style play after the Pacers' win and said the team actually tried something similar in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Sure enough, the Pacers drew up nearly the exact same play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics last year, but they unfortunately came up short at the buzzer.

Here's a video of the plays side-by-side:

It looks like second time's the charm, though, as Haliburton and the Pacers came away with one of the most unlikeliest wins of the NBA season.

