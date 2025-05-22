NBA Fans Went Crazy Over Pacers Forward Obi Toppin's Game-Sealing Slam
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin's play in the final minutes of overtime went a bit unnoticed in the grand scheme of the unbelievable comeback by the Pacers, who stormed back from 14 points down in the final two minutes of regulation to steal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
While his heroics might not have matched those of teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith, Toppin made two incredible plays down the stretch.
The first was a putback dunk to help the Pacers gain a 134–133 lead with 54 seconds to go in the extra period.
But it was Toppin's second dunk—the one that put the Pacers up three with 20 seconds to go in overtime—that got the fans on social media talking. Toppin received a pass from Andrew Nembhard as he cut to the baseline, and double-pumped a dunk over Knicks star Mikal Bridges to give the Pacers a three-point lead.
The dunk was something worthy of headlining All-Star weekend.
NBA fans on social media were mesmerized.
If Game 2 is anywhere close to as good as Game 1, then NBA fans will be in for a treat on Friday night.