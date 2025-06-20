Pacers PA Announcer Had a Priceless Reaction to the Pascal Siakam Dunk
The Indiana Pacers forced Game 7 with a 108-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. The Pacers jumped out to be a big lead in the second quarter with a Pascal Siakam dunk being the exclamation point that will live on forever in Pacers lore.
The Siakam dunk—off a Haliburton steal and spinning no-look pass—brought the house down as he absorbed the contact from OKC's Game 5 hero Jalen Williams to finished a spectacular play that gave the Pacers a 20-point lead.
Pacers public address announcer Troy Pepper was as excited as anyone when it all unfolded and his reaction was caught on camera. It was priceless.
Every face he made was amazing. Pure astonishment followed by stiffled laughter and capped off with a simple, "WOW." It doesn't get much better than that.
Game 7 is on Sunday. Hopefully we get a few more moments that make it worthwhile for people to film themselves watching these teams play basketball.