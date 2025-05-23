SI

Pacers Pay Cool Homage to Indy 500 With Game 3 Playoff Shirts

A neat nod to the other significant sporting event in Indianapolis that day.

Liam McKeone

The Pacers host the Knicks in Game 3 of their series on Sunday night.
Sunday will be quite the sports day for the fans in Indianapolis.

The Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals playoff series at 8 p.m. ET. Earlier in the day, the famous Indy 500 race will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It will make for quite the day— and fans attending the NBA game will get a cool crossover souvenir for both events.

On Friday the Pacers revealed the playoff shirts they plan to gift all fans in attendance will feature a neat nod to the Indy 500.

Pretty slick.

The energy will be palpable in the city all weekend no matter what happens in Game 2, scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET tip on Friday night. With the race set to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET many fans will be rolling right from Indy 500 coverage to ECF hype.

It should be an electric day.

