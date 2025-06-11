SI

Pacers Left Fans In Disbelief With Their Bad Luck Move Before NBA Finals Game 3

Andy Nesbitt

The Pacers and Thunder are tied up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The Pacers and Thunder are tied up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals is Wednesday night and with the series all tied up at 1-1, it's a pivotal game for both the Thunder and the Pacers.

With the series shifting to Indianapolis, the Pacers have made what many fans thought was a questionable move but it doesn't have anything to do with the team or strategy, but rather with the announcement that some streets around Gainbridge Fieldhouse have been changed to the names of some of their best players.

What's the potential problem with this? Well, the Knicks did the same thing during the Eastern Conference finals and then had their season come to an end thanks to the Pacers.

Here's how the signs look:

Here are some of the bewildered reactions from fans:

Game 3 tips at 8:30 p.m. ET.

