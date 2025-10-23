Three Pacers That Can Keep Indiana Competitive With Tyrese Haliburton Out for Season
The Pacers have a long and difficult road ahead of them now that star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season, recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered last June. The injury couldn't have come at a worse time—the team had made an unlikely run to the 2025 NBA Finals, where they forced a Game 7 against one of the best squads in the league, and could have possibly repeated that success had they had their full unit (and best player) returning in 2025–26. (And that's without mentioning Myles Turner, who left to join the rival Bucks in free agency.)
Still, the team has not counted itself out just yet. According to multiple outlets, they have no intentions of simply letting this year go, which means everyone will need to step up their game in the injured floor general's absence. So, that in mind, who are their best options moving forward?
Below, we'll take a look at three guys who could prove pivotal in keeping Indy competitive for the 2025–26 campaign:
Pascal Siakam, forward
Siakam, the Robin to Haliburton's Batman, is an obvious choice to step up in Tyrese's absence. The veteran forward averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the 2024–25 regular season, then carried that energy into the playoffs, when he went 20.5/6.3/3.4. With Haliburton out, he is no doubt the team's brightest star and will need to be at his very best to keep them from sinking in 2025–26.
A three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and former NBA champion, Siakam has both the experience and talent to lead the offense scheme himself. Last season, he ranked second in touches in the frontcourt, behind only Haliburton. He was also first in shot attempts per game in both the regular season and playoffs.
Even so, Siakam has emphasized to his team that it will take all of them to survive this year, not just one man here or there.
"I was telling the guys, it’s not going to take one person to replace Tyrese. We’re gonna all have to do it collectively,” Siakam said during Indy's media day. “And that’s the way we’ve got to think about it.”
Bennedict Mathurin, guard
Mathurin, a guard out of Arizona and Indy's first-round pick in 2022, could have a breakout year, with coach Rick Carlisle having elevated him as a day-one starter. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in the 2024–25 regular season, and logic dictates he will only see more action with Haliburton on the mend (and with Andrew Nembhard moving to point guard).
If there were ever a time for him to make a big leap, now would be it. It is also a contract year for him, so perhaps that could inspire some better-than-ever play.
"I think obviously we lost a great player in Tyrese," Mathurin said recently, per the Indianapolis Star. "I feel like we have a lot of depth on our team to fill that. I'll have a little bit more freedom to go out there to be myself, you know, within the system, and I look forward to going out there and accomplishing a lot of great things."
Andrew Nembhard, point guard
Much like Mathurin, this could be Nembhard's big year. He will take over as floor general in Haliburton's absence, which means his minutes should jump significantly. Last season, in eight games without Hali, Nembhard averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. There is even chatter he could be in the running for Most Improved Player this season should things go his way.
Nembhard averaged 10 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the 2024–25 regular season.
Bonus: T.J. McConnell, point guard
McConnell is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, so he won't have an impact in the immediate future. And when he returns, he will still be a backup point guard behind Nembhard. Nonetheless, he could very likely prove a hero off the bench this season, as he was during the Pacers' NBA Finals run last spring.
The Pittsburgh native went undrafted, but has carved out a nice niche for himself with the Pacers as he enters his seventh season with the team. In June, after McConnell made NBA history with his performance in Game 6 of the 2025 Finals, Haliburton praised his teammate's energy and pacing, which he believes sets the tone for everyone else on the court.
"I think he just does a great job of implementing pace into the game. I think we already do play fast, but when he comes in, people think it's a time to relax. No, that's a time to pick it up for us," Hali told SportCenter's Scott Van Pelt. He brings in so much energy to the game, and I think our crowd loves him. We call him the 'Great White Hope.' It's cool to see what he does."
All in all, McConnell has proved that he can and will step up when he is needed, whenever that might be. That steady presence waiting in the wings could do lots to stabilize a shaky Indiana unit.