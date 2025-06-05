SI

Pacers' T.J. McConnell Showed Up to NBA Finals Game Wearing Sister's New WNBA Jersey

What a week it has been for the McConnell family.

Dan Lyons

Pacers guard T.J. McConnell's younger sister Megan made her WNBA debut earlier this week.
Pacers guard T.J. McConnell's younger sister Megan made her WNBA debut earlier this week. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is a good week for basketball's McConnell family.

The Phoenix Mercury signed rookie guard Megan McConnell on Tuesday. The former Duquesne standout participated in the franchise's training camp but was released ahead of the season. She scored three points in her debut Tuesday night in a Commissioner's Cup loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Indiana Pacers will play their first NBA Finals game at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, after defeating the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. T.J. McConnell arrived at the game in style, wearing his sister's new No. 16 Mercury jersey.

McConnell has been a valuable role player for Indiana in its run to the Finals, averaging 8.4 points and 3.9 assists while knocking down over 35% of his three-pointers during the postseason.

He'll have to contend with the Thunder's NBA-best defense, but for now, he and his entire family is flying extremely high.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

Home/NBA