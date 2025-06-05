Pacers' T.J. McConnell Showed Up to NBA Finals Game Wearing Sister's New WNBA Jersey
It is a good week for basketball's McConnell family.
The Phoenix Mercury signed rookie guard Megan McConnell on Tuesday. The former Duquesne standout participated in the franchise's training camp but was released ahead of the season. She scored three points in her debut Tuesday night in a Commissioner's Cup loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
The Indiana Pacers will play their first NBA Finals game at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, after defeating the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. T.J. McConnell arrived at the game in style, wearing his sister's new No. 16 Mercury jersey.
McConnell has been a valuable role player for Indiana in its run to the Finals, averaging 8.4 points and 3.9 assists while knocking down over 35% of his three-pointers during the postseason.
He'll have to contend with the Thunder's NBA-best defense, but for now, he and his entire family is flying extremely high.