Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Announces Engagement to Girlfriend With Sweet Instagram Post
Tyrese Haliburton may be recovering from a torn Achilles suffered just over one month ago, but he didn't let that stop him from getting down on one knee to propose.
On Monday, the Indiana Pacers superstar announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Jade Jones, in a sweet Instagram post. Haliburton took Jones back to Iowa State, where they first met, to propose to her on the basketball court. As seen in the photo, Haliburton still has to wheel around on a scooter while his foot is in a boot, but it didn't change how special the moment seemed.
Haliburton, 25, led the Pacers to an unexpected NBA Finals run this past season but suffered a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. His now-fiancé, Jones, was a regular in the stands cheering him on throughout.
A nice moment for the happy couple.