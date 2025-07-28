SI

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Announces Engagement to Girlfriend With Sweet Instagram Post

The star point guard announced the news on Monday.

Liam McKeone

Tyrese Haliburton got engaged to Jade Jones recently.
Tyrese Haliburton got engaged to Jade Jones recently. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Tyrese Haliburton may be recovering from a torn Achilles suffered just over one month ago, but he didn't let that stop him from getting down on one knee to propose.

On Monday, the Indiana Pacers superstar announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Jade Jones, in a sweet Instagram post. Haliburton took Jones back to Iowa State, where they first met, to propose to her on the basketball court. As seen in the photo, Haliburton still has to wheel around on a scooter while his foot is in a boot, but it didn't change how special the moment seemed.

Haliburton, 25, led the Pacers to an unexpected NBA Finals run this past season but suffered a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. His now-fiancé, Jones, was a regular in the stands cheering him on throughout.

A nice moment for the happy couple.

Liam McKeone
Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

