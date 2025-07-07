Pacers' Kevin Pritchard Gives Major Update on Tyrese Haliburton Injury Timeline
Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard told the media on Monday that star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss all of next season with his Achilles tear.
Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a contest where the Pacers star was playing on a strained calf muscle. Haliburton went down with the devastating injury in the first half, a game that ultimately saw the Thunder clinch its first NBA title since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.
It makes sense that the team would be cautious with Haliburton as he recovers from the injury, as he is the franchise cornerstone.
Haliburton averaged 18.6 points and 9.2 assists on 47.3% shooting this season, and was named Third-Team All-NBA for the second consecutive season.