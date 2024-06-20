Pascal Siakam Blocked Trade to Kings From Raptors Due to Past Comments, per Report
Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam intends to sign a four-year maximum contract extension with the franchise when the free agency moratorium lifts next month, and it's clear that he's very content playing in Indianapolis with co-star Tyrese Haliburton.
But Siakam's future wasn't always this clear. When the Toronto Raptors elected to move on from Siakam in January, the two primary suitors were the Pacers and the Sacramento Kings. However, Siakam refused to be traded to Sacramento due to past "gossipy" feedback about his game from the Kings' front office, according to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic.
"For better or worse on the Siakam side, there was an inference from his camp that over the years...there were behind the scenes, somewhat disparaging remarks that came from the Kings about his game," Amick said. "And in the way it was framed to me, in an attempt to drive down what it would take to get him, some gossipy-type feedback on his game had gotten back to him."
Siakam didn't sound interested in being traded to Sacramento at all, and at the very least, didn't sound too interested in re-signing even if he had been dealt to the Kings back in January.
All's well that ends well for Siakam, who will move forward as a centerpiece of the Pacers franchise for years to come.