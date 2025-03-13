Paul George Will Consult With Doctors About Treatment Plan for Knee, Groin Injuries
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is going to get further evaluation by doctors on his groin and knee injuries to see if what treatment he needs, which could possibly include undergoing a procedure, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.
A treatment plan for George is expected to be decided upon by next week.
George's knee problems began back in the preseason when he hyperextended his left knee and missed five regular-season games, and he was sidelined for three additional games when he hyperextended the same knee in November. George has been dealing with left groin soreness recently as he's missed the last four 76ers games.
This news comes after he just underwent treatment to help some tendon damage in his left pinky finger last month. Charania reported then that George received injections over the course of four to five games to help with that pain.
George's injury status comes as the 76ers are slumping in the final months of the 2024-25 season. Philadelphia currently ranks 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 22-43 record, five games behind the Chicago Bulls for final play-in tournament spot.
This season is George's first in Philadelphia after he signed a four-year, $212 million max deal last summer to join the 76ers. In 41 games this season, George is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.