Paul George Details Free Agency Meeting That Led to Signing With Sixers
Nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year, $212 million max contract last week, and his decision to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after five seasons left lasting implications across the basketball landscape.
The 76ers, who now have a trio of stars in George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, appear primed to contest the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference next season as George pursues his first NBA title. How he came to his decision to leave Los Angeles for Philadelphia came down to a stalemate with the Clippers over his new contract, and a home run free agency meeting with members of the 76ers organization.
"It was a great meeting," George said on his Podcast P with Paul George show that was released Monday morning. "Majority of the Philly front office was there at the house. David Blitzer came, Josh Harris, Elton Brand, Dr. J, bro. I had Dr. J in my crib. Shoutout Peter Dinwiddie, Daryl Morey. Just an organization that was like, 'Man, you're our guy. We believe in you. We want you here with Joel and Tyrese together.' My family felt it. I felt it. It just felt like, 'Alright, this is where I'ma spend the next chapter of my life.' They sold the city. They sold the team, the organization, the fit. It was just like an opportunity that I couldn't pass up."
As for what George needed to hear to get him over the hump to agree to terms with Philadelphia, the fit with Embiid and Maxey was key.
"I think it was just the idea of playing with such a presence in Joel. Just a fresh start. New opportunity," George added. "I was pretty open on the conversation. Stuff was kinda at a stale with the Clippers, and ultimately it was more so just the idea of one of the best young point guards in the league and one of the best, if not the best, big in the league. Based off the meeting , I did feel like this is where I'm supposed to be. This is who I'm supposed to play for."
Even at 34 years old, George is indisputably a high level player at both ends of the floor. In 74 games last season in Los Angeles, George scored 22.6 points to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 47.1% shooting overall and a 41.3% mark from three.
He continued to play high level defense as well, which is an element of his game that the Sixers will need against high level wings on the New York Knicks and the Celtics as they contend in the Eastern Conference.